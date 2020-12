Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan

KARACHI: Mutual Funds Association has issued open-end funds daily prices for Wednesday (December 16, 2020)

=========================================================================================================================================================== Names Asset Manager Category Offer Repurchase Validity of Fund Price Price (Dates) =========================================================================================================================================================== AKD Aggressive Income AKD Investment Management Ltd Aggressive Fixed Income 52.9026 52.3788 15-Dec-20 Fund (AKD Income Fund) Alfalah GHP Income Multiplier Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Aggressive Fixed Income 56.8197 54.9567 16-Dec-20 Askari High Yield Scheme Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd Aggressive Fixed Income 108.7008 106.2985 16-Dec-20 BMA Chundrigar Road Savings Fund BMA Asset Management Co. Ltd Aggressive Fixed Income 8.5467 8.4621 16-Dec-20 Faysal Income & Growth Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Aggressive Fixed Income 112.47 110.26 16-Dec-20 Pakistan Income Enhancement Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Aggressive Fixed Income 56.8939 55.6365 15-Dec-20 UBL Growth & Income Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Aggressive Fixed Income 89.3302 87.837 16-Dec-20 (United Growth & Income Fund)-Income Alfalah GHP Value Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Asset Allocation 62.0109 59.9777 16-Dec-20 Allied Finergy Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Asset Allocation 10.7782 10.4157 16-Dec-20 Askari Asset Allocation Fund-B Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd Asset Allocation 42.7355 41.5614 16-Dec-20 AWT Asset Allocation Fund AWT Investments Ltd Asset Allocation 91.96 88.94 16-Dec-20 (Primus Investment Management Ltd) Faysal Asset Allocation Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Asset Allocation 60.6 58.83 15-Dec-20 Faysal Financial Value Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Asset Allocation 114.94 111.59 16-Dec-20 First Habib Asset Allocation Fund AL Habib Asset Management Ltd Asset Allocation 104.0877 102.0468 16-Dec-20 Lakson Asset Allocation Lakson Investments Ltd Asset Allocation 155.9219 152.1189 15-Dec-20 Developed Markets Fund Lakson Tactical Fund Lakson Investments Ltd Asset Allocation 104.3771 101.8313 16-Dec-20 MCB Pakistan MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Asset Allocation 84.2615 81.4987 15-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Fund MCB Pakistan MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Asset Allocation 99.939 98.8223 21-Aug-20 Frequent Payout Fund NBP Sarmaya Izafa Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Asset Allocation 17.3143 16.7466 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Asset Allocation Fund National Investment Trust Ltd Asset Allocation 11.8382 11.5495 16-Dec-20 Pak Oman Advantage Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd Asset Allocation 49.4143 48.0567 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Fund UBL Asset Allocation Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Asset Allocation 154.9649 152.3745 15-Dec-20 HBL Multi Asset Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Balanced 111.1496 108.6931 16-Dec-20 NBP Balanced Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Balanced 19.6549 19.0104 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Pakistan Capital Market Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Balanced 12.16 11.89 15-Dec-20 Unit Trust of Pakistan JS Investments Ltd Balanced 172.34 166.68 16-Dec-20 ABL Special Saving Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Capital Protected 0 10.068 16-Dec-20 (ABL Special Saving Plan I) ABL Special Saving Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Capital Protected 10.5134 10.275 16-Dec-20 (ABL Special Saving Plan II) ABL Special Saving Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Capital Protected 10.4086 10.1726 16-Dec-20 (ABL Special Saving Plan III) ABL Special Saving Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Capital Protected 0 10.07 16-Dec-20 (ABL Special Saving Plan IV) UBL Special Savings Plan I UBL Fund Managers Ltd Capital Protected-Income 109.0537 108.7527 16-Dec-20 UBL Special Savings Plan II UBL Fund Managers Ltd Capital Protected-Income 109.2318 108.3345 16-Dec-20 UBL Special Savings Plan III UBL Fund Managers Ltd Capital Protected-Income 113.2226 112.2925 16-Dec-20 UBL Special Savings Plan IV UBL Fund Managers Ltd Capital Protected-Income 108.3832 107.6625 16-Dec-20 UBL Special Savings Plan V UBL Fund Managers Ltd Capital Protected-Income 101.5014 99.2075 15-Dec-20 UBL Special Savings Plan VI UBL Fund Managers Ltd Capital Protected-Income 105.7975 105.0939 16-Dec-20 UBL Special Savings Plan VIII UBL Fund Managers Ltd Capital Protected-Income 102.609 100.8698 16-Dec-20 ABL Stock Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Equity 15.3396 14.9918 16-Dec-20 AKD Opportunity Fund AKD Investment Management Ltd Equity 107.05 103.9 15-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Alpha Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Equity 71.08 68.75 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Stock Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Equity 123.5863 120.1909 16-Dec-20 Atlas Stock Market Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd Equity 690.4355 675.1765 16-Dec-20 AWT Stock Fund AWT Investments Ltd Equity 103.18 100.89 16-Dec-20 (Primus Investment Management Ltd) Faysal Stock Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Equity 58.28 56.58 15-Dec-20 First Capital Mutual Fund-B First Capital Investments Ltd Equity 0 7.9317 16-Dec-20 First Habib Stock Fund AL Habib Asset Management Ltd Equity 87.5627 85.8458 16-Dec-20 Golden Arrow Stock Fund AKD Investment Management Ltd Equity 12.2712 11.9138 15-Dec-20 (Golden Arrow Selected Stocks Fund)-B HBL Energy Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Equity 11.7485 11.4889 16-Dec-20 HBL Equity Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Equity 130.6444 127.7571 16-Dec-20 HBL Growth Fund Class A HBL Asset Management Ltd Equity 0 0 16-Dec-20 (Formerly PICIC Growth Fund)-A HBL Growth Fund Class B HBL Asset Management Ltd Equity 0 18.1605 16-Dec-20 (Formerly PICIC Growth Fund)-B HBL Investment Fund Class B HBL Asset Management Ltd Equity 0 9.3873 16-Dec-20 (Formerly PICIC Investment Fund)-B HBL Investment Fund Class A HBL Asset Management Ltd Equity 0 0 16-Dec-20 (Formerly PICIC Investment Fund)-A HBL Stock Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Equity 106.308 103.3873 16-Dec-20 JS Growth Fund-A JS Investments Ltd Equity 184.51 178.46 16-Dec-20 JS Large Cap Fund JS Investments Ltd Equity 134.48 130.07 16-Dec-20 JS Value Fund-A JS Investments Ltd Equity 215.57 208.5 16-Dec-20 Lakson Equity Fund Lakson Investments Ltd Equity 111.2407 108.0006 16-Dec-20 MCB Pakistan Stock Market Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Equity 100.129 96.8459 15-Dec-20 National Investment Unit Trust National Investment Trust Ltd Equity 71.05 68.98 16-Dec-20 NBP Financial Sector Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Equity 9.5388 9.226 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Stock Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Equity 15.6997 15.1849 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) UBL Financial Sector Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Equity 84.45 81.681 16-Dec-20 UBL Stock Advantage Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Equity 77.67 75.53 16-Dec-20 ABL Financial Planning ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Fund of Funds 108.4822 106.0225 15-Dec-20 Fund (Active Plan) ABL Financial Planning ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Fund of Funds 117.7271 115.0578 15-Dec-20 Fund (Conservative Plan) ABL Financial Planning Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Fund of Funds 0 110.9427 15-Dec-20 (Strategic Allocation Plan) Alfalah GHP Prosperity Planning Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Fund of Funds 120.5414 117.8774 16-Dec-20 (Alfalah GHP Active Allocation Plan) Alfalah GHP Prosperity Planning Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Fund of Funds 110.2835 109.0512 16-Dec-20 (Alfalah GHP Conservative Allocation Plan) Alfalah GHP Prosperity Planning Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Fund of Funds 110.1542 108.3182 16-Dec-20 (Alfalah GHP Moderate Allocation Plan) HBL Financial Planning Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Fund of Funds 108.5109 106.1128 16-Dec-20 (Active Allocation Plan) HBL Financial Planning Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Fund of Funds 116.3715 113.7996 16-Dec-20 (Conservative Allocation Plan) HBL Financial Planning Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Fund of Funds 0 106.3578 16-Dec-20 (Special Income Plan) JS Fund of Funds JS Investments Ltd Fund of Funds 65.03 62.89 15-Dec-20 Faysal Financial Planning Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Fund of Funds-CPPI 0 108.7 15-Dec-20 (Faysal Active Principal Preservation Plan) UBL Active Principal UBL Fund Managers Ltd Fund of Funds-CPPI 103.9423 103.9423 30-Nov-20 Preservation Plan II UBL Active Principal UBL Fund Managers Ltd Fund of Funds-CPPI 103.8794 103.8794 15-Dec-20 Preservation Plan III ABL Government ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Income 10.3801 10.2026 16-Dec-20 Securities Fund-B ABL Income Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Income 10.4123 10.2342 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Income Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Income 117.6411 116.3266 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Sovereign Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Income 111.0612 109.8202 16-Dec-20 Askari Sovereign Yield Enhancer Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd Income 104.2319 102.7801 16-Dec-20 Atlas Income Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd Income 538.2044 538.2044 16-Dec-20 Atlas Sovereign Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd Income 103.6438 103.6438 16-Dec-20 AWT Income Fund AWT Investments Ltd Income 110.47 109.23 16-Dec-20 (Primus Investment Management Ltd) Faysal Financial Sector Faysal Asset Management Ltd Income 107.02 104.92 15-Dec-20 Opportunity Fund Faysal Government Faysal Asset Management Ltd Income 104.74 102.68 15-Dec-20 Securities Fund Faysal MTS Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Income 106.43 104.34 16-Dec-20 Faysal Savings Growth Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Income 107.86 105.74 16-Dec-20 First Habib Income Fund AL Habib Asset Management Ltd Income 104.2713 103.2389 16-Dec-20 HBL Government Securities Fund-C HBL Asset Management Ltd Income 114.2447 114.2447 16-Dec-20 HBL Income Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Income 113.9832 112.0834 16-Dec-20 JS Income Fund JS Investments Ltd Income 100.9 98.6665 16-Dec-20 Lakson Income Fund Lakson Investments Ltd Income 105.4474 103.889 16-Dec-20 MCB DCF Income Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Income 111.8868 110.0219 15-Dec-20 MCB Pakistan Sovereign Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Income 55.55 54.62 15-Dec-20 NBP Financial Sector Income Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Income 10.8094 10.6886 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Government Securities Plan I NBP Fund Management Ltd Income 10.2966 10.2709 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Government NBP Fund Management Ltd Income 10.6483 10.5293 16-Dec-20 Securities Savings Fund (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Income Opportunity Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Income 11.2762 11.1502 15-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Mahana Amdani Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Income 10.6435 10.5246 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Savings Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Income 10.2266 10.1123 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Government Bond Fund National Investment Trust Ltd Income 10.0778 9.978 16-Dec-20 NIT Income Fund National Investment Trust Ltd Income 10.4191 10.3159 16-Dec-20 Pak Oman Government Securities Fund Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd Income 10.8477 10.8477 16-Dec-20 Pakistan Income Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Income 57.2672 56.0016 15-Dec-20 UBL Government Securities Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Income 107.2005 106.0027 16-Dec-20 UBL Income Opportunity Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Income 114.8997 112.9791 16-Dec-20 (UIOF) (UBL Financial Sector Bond Fund) AKD Index Tracker Fund AKD Investment Management Ltd Index Tracker 13.91 13.76 15-Dec-20 ABL Cash Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Money Market 10.2695 10.1809 17-Dec-20 AKD Cash Fund AKD Investment Management Ltd Money Market 52.0452 52.0452 15-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Cash Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Money Market 516.7089 512.3666 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Money Market Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Money Market 99.5832 98.4705 16-Dec-20 Askari Sovereign Cash Fund Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd Money Market 102.9984 102.9984 17-Dec-20 Atlas Money Market Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd Money Market 507.1014 507.1014 16-Dec-20 BMA Empress Cash Fund BMA Asset Management Co. Ltd Money Market 10.5253 10.4211 16-Dec-20 Faysal Money Market Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Money Market 104.3696 102.3231 17-Dec-20 First Habib Cash Fund AL Habib Asset Management Ltd Money Market 102.6928 100.6792 16-Dec-20 HBL Cash Fund-C HBL Asset Management Ltd Money Market 101.345 101.345 17-Dec-20 HBL Money Market Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Money Market 106.6789 105.4869 17-Dec-20 JS Cash Fund JS Investments Ltd Money Market 103.39 102.2308 17-Dec-20 Lakson Money Market Fund Lakson Investments Ltd Money Market 101.0117 101.0117 17-Dec-20 MCB Cash Management Optimizer MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Money Market 101.0165 101.0165 16-Dec-20 NBP Government Securities Liquid Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Money Market 10.3536 10.2379 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Money Market Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Money Market 10.0311 9.919 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Money Market Fund National Investment Trust Ltd Money Market 9.7172 9.7172 17-Dec-20 (NIT Government Treasury Fund) Pakistan Cash Management Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Money Market 52.2862 51.702 16-Dec-20 UBL Cash Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Money Market 103.162 101.9963 17-Dec-20 UBL Liquidity Plus Fund-C UBL Fund Managers Ltd Money Market 101.1583 101.1583 17-Dec-20 UBL Money Market Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Money Market 104.6454 103.4761 17-Dec-20 Al Ameen Islamic Aggressive UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 103.7589 102.5995 16-Dec-20 Income Fund-Income Aggressive Fixed Income Al Ameen Islamic UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 104.135 103.8416 16-Dec-20 Aggressive Income Plan I Aggressive Fixed Income ABL Islamic Asset Allocation Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 10.5986 10.2422 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Al Ameen Islamic Asset Allocation Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 130.961 126.667 15-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Alfalah GHP Islamic Value Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 92.4153 91.6387 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Alhamra Islamic Asset Allocation Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 76.7171 74.2017 15-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Faysal Islamic Asset Allocation Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 69.85 67.81 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation HBL Islamic Asset Allocation Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 113.7141 111.201 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation HBL Islamic Asset Allocation Fund Plan I HBL Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 103.4147 102.8337 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Lakson Islamic Tactical Fund Lakson Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 97.7939 95.4086 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Meezan Asset Allocation Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 46.0575 44.5474 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation NBP Islamic Regular Income Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 10.2376 9.9019 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Asset Allocation NBP Islamic Sarmaya Izafa Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 16.7995 16.2487 15-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Asset Allocation Pak Oman Islamic Asset Allocation Fund Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 48.3828 47.0535 16-Dec-20 Asset Allocation Meezan Balanced Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 15.8725 15.5218 16-Dec-20 Balanced Fund Al Ameen Special Savings Fund (AISSP II) UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 101.8773 100.1505 16-Dec-20 Capital Protected-Income NAFA Islamic Principal Protected Fund II NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 113.8188 113.8188 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Capital Protected Fund Meezan Gold Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 89.8658 86.1584 15-Dec-20 Commodities ABL Islamic Stock Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 15.9955 15.6328 16-Dec-20 AKD Islamic Stock Fund AKD Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 41.9239 40.7028 15-Dec-20 Al Ameen Islamic Energy Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 94.1407 91.054 16-Dec-20 Al Ameen Shariah Stock Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 157.16 152.83 16-Dec-20 Al Meezan Mutual Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 16.8538 16.4814 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Islamic Stock Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 52.6776 50.9504 16-Dec-20 Alhamra Islamic Stock Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 11.1 10.74 15-Dec-20 Atlas Islamic Stock Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 596.5725 583.3879 16-Dec-20 AWT Islamic Stock Fund AWT Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 107.75 106.54 16-Dec-20 (Primus Investment Management Ltd) Faysal Islamic Stock Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 118.44 114.99 16-Dec-20 First Habib Islamic Stock Fund AL Habib Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 86.7138 85.0135 16-Dec-20 HBL Islamic Equity Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 99.0563 96.8671 16-Dec-20 HBL Islamic Stock Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 118.6033 115.9821 16-Dec-20 JS Islamic Fund JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 101.05 97.73 16-Dec-20 Meezan Energy Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 34.6712 33.5344 16-Dec-20 Meezan Islamic Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 60.1015 58.7733 16-Dec-20 NBP Islamic Energy Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 9.8818 9.5578 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Islamic Stock Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 12.571 12.1588 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Islamic Equity Fund National Investment Trust Ltd Shariah Compliant Equity 9.08 9.08 16-Dec-20 ABL Islamic Financial Planning ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 116.2581 113.6221 15-Dec-20 Fund (Active Allocation Plan) Fund of Funds ABL Islamic Financial Planning ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 116.9483 114.2966 15-Dec-20 Fund (Aggressive Allocation Plan) Fund of Funds ABL Islamic Financial Planning ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 124.7497 121.9211 15-Dec-20 Fund (Conservative Allocation Plan) Fund of Funds ABL Islamic Financial Planning ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 118.8986 15-Dec-20 Fund (Strategic Allocation Plan III) Fund of Funds ABL Islamic Financial Planning ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 117.4693 15-Dec-20 Fund (Strategic Allocation Plan) Fund of Funds Al Ameen Islamic Active UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 117.7088 117.7088 15-Dec-20 Allocation Plan X Fund of Funds Al Ameen Islamic Active UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 125.9808 123.4612 15-Dec-20 Allocation Plan XI Fund of Funds Alfalah GHP Islamic Prosperity Planning Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 104.1444 16-Dec-20 (Alfalah GHP Islamic Active Allocation Plan II) Fund of Funds Alfalah GHP Islamic Prosperity Planning Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 92.5799 16-Dec-20 (Alfalah GHP Islamic Active Allocation Plan III) Fund of Funds Alfalah GHP Islamic Prosperity Planning Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 106.9408 105.4513 16-Dec-20 (Alfalah GHP Islamic Balance Allocation Plan) Fund of Funds Alfalah GHP Islamic Prosperity Planning Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 112.3179 109.2321 16-Dec-20 (Alfalah GHP Islamic Moderate Allocation Plan) Fund of Funds Alhamra Islamic MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 0 15-Dec-20 Active Allocation Fund Fund of Funds Alhamra Islamic MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 0 15-Dec-20 Active Allocation Fund II Fund of Funds Atlas Islamic Fund of Funds Atlas Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 591.0203 577.9584 16-Dec-20 (Atlas Aggressive Allocation Islamic Plan) Fund of Funds Atlas Islamic Fund of Funds Atlas Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 579.408 566.6028 16-Dec-20 (Atlas Conservative Allocation Islamic Plan) Fund of Funds Atlas Islamic Fund of Funds Atlas Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 585.5597 572.6185 16-Dec-20 (Atlas Moderate Allocation Islamic Plan) Fund of Funds HBL Islamic Financial Planning HBL Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 109.7909 107.3645 16-Dec-20 Fund (Active Allocation Plan) Fund of Funds HBL Islamic Financial Planning HBL Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 114.788 112.2511 16-Dec-20 Fund (Conservative Allocation Plan) Fund of Funds JS Islamic Hybrid JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 48.41 46.82 15-Dec-20 Fund of Funds (Mufeed) Fund of Funds JS Islamic Hybrid JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 65.21 64.84 15-Dec-20 Fund of Funds (Mustahkem) Fund of Funds JS Islamic Hybrid JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 75.92 73.43 15-Dec-20 Fund of Funds (Mutanasib) Fund of Funds Meezan Financial Planning Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 75.1552 73.4943 15-Dec-20 Fund of Funds (Aggressive) Fund of Funds Meezan Financial Planning Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 66.4234 65.6813 15-Dec-20 Fund of Funds (Conservative) Fund of Funds Meezan Financial Planning Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 59.3391 15-Dec-20 Fund of Funds (MAAP I) Fund of Funds Meezan Financial Planning Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 68.5878 67.4447 15-Dec-20 Fund of Funds (Moderate) Fund of Funds Meezan Strategic Allocation Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 43.644 15-Dec-20 Fund (MSAP I) Fund of Funds Meezan Strategic Allocation Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 43.4484 15-Dec-20 Fund (MSAP II) Fund of Funds Meezan Strategic Allocation Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 42.2408 15-Dec-20 Fund (MSAP III) Fund of Funds Meezan Strategic Allocation Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 43.0303 15-Dec-20 Fund (MSAP IV) Fund of Funds Meezan Strategic Allocation Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 50.198 15-Dec-20 Fund (MSAP V) Fund of Funds NAFA Islamic Active NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 129.9746 129.9746 16-Dec-20 Allocation Plan I (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds NAFA Islamic Active NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 127.1208 127.1208 16-Dec-20 Allocation Plan II (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds NAFA Islamic Active NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 120.2401 120.2401 16-Dec-20 Allocation Plan III (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds NAFA Islamic Active NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 108.1483 108.1483 16-Dec-20 Allocation Plan IV (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds NAFA Islamic Active NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 99.175 99.175 16-Dec-20 Allocation Plan V (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds NAFA Islamic Active NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 97.2376 97.2376 16-Dec-20 Allocation Plan VI (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds NAFA Islamic Active NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 102.1505 102.1505 16-Dec-20 Allocation Plan VII (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds NAFA Islamic Active NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 117.5829 117.5829 16-Dec-20 Allocation Plan VIII (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds ABL Islamic Financial Planning ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 111.5414 15-Dec-20 Fund (Capital Preservation Plan I) Fund of Funds-CPPI Al Ameen Islamic Active UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 109.0126 109.0126 15-Dec-20 Principal Preservation Plan III Fund of Funds-CPPI Al Ameen Islamic Active UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 117.1368 114.7941 15-Dec-20 Principal Preservation Plan IV Fund of Funds-CPPI Alfalah GHP Islamic Prosperity Planning Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 102.9983 16-Dec-20 Fund (Capital Preservation Plan IV) Fund of Funds-CPPI Alfalah GHP Islamic Prosperity Planning Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 102.968 16-Dec-20 Fund (Capital Preservation Plan V) Fund of Funds-CPPI Atlas Islamic Fund of Funds Atlas Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 523.2435 16-Dec-20 (Atlas Islamic Capital Preservation Plan) Fund of Funds-CPPI Faysal Islamic Financial Planning Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 109.33 15-Dec-20 (Faysal Sharia Capital Preservation Plan III) Fund of Funds-CPPI Faysal Islamic Financial Planning Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 105.21 15-Dec-20 (Faysal Sharia Capital Preservation Plan IV) Fund of Funds-CPPI Faysal Islamic Financial Planning Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 99.8 15-Dec-20 (Faysal Sharia Capital Preservation Plan V) Fund of Funds-CPPI Faysal Sharia Planning Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 110.02 15-Dec-20 (Faysal Sharia Capital Preservation Plan II) Fund of Funds-CPPI Faysal Sharia Planning Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 107.94 15-Dec-20 (Faysal Sharia Capital Preservation Plan) Fund of Funds-CPPI JS Islamic Hybrid Fund of Funds JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 92.12 89.09 15-Dec-20 (JS Islamic Capital Preservation Allocation Plan VIII) Fund of Funds-CPPI JS Islamic Hybrid Fund of Funds III JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 97.43 94.23 15-Dec-20 (JS Islamic Capital Preservation Allocation Plan VI) Fund of Funds-CPPI JS Islamic Hybrid Fund of Funds II JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 101.76 98.42 15-Dec-20 (JS Islamic Capital Preservation Allocation Plan IV) Fund of Funds-CPPI JS Islamic Hybrid Fund of Funds II JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 98.9 95.65 15-Dec-20 (JS Islamic Capital Preservation Allocation Plan V) Fund of Funds-CPPI JS Islamic Hybrid Fund of Funds III JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 109.85 106.24 15-Dec-20 (JS Islamic Capital Preservation Allocation Plan IX) Fund of Funds-CPPI JS Islamic Hybrid Fund of Funds III JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 97.29 94.1 15-Dec-20 (JS Islamic Capital Preservation Allocation Plan VII) Fund of Funds-CPPI Meezan Strategic Allocation Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 52.8557 15-Dec-20 (Meezan Capital Preservation Plan III) Fund of Funds-CPPI Meezan Strategic Allocation Fund II Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 52.8672 15-Dec-20 (Meezan Capital Preservation Plan IV) Fund of Funds-CPPI Meezan Strategic Allocation Fund II Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 52.2728 15-Dec-20 (Meezan Capital Preservation Plan V) Fund of Funds-CPPI Meezan Strategic Allocation Fund II Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 52.0917 15-Dec-20 (Meezan Capital Preservation Plan VI) Fund of Funds-CPPI Meezan Strategic Allocation Fund II Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 51.1266 15-Dec-20 (Meezan Capital Preservation Plan VII) Fund of Funds-CPPI Meezan Strategic Allocation Fund II Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 50.978 15-Dec-20 (Meezan Capital Preservation Plan VIII) Fund of Funds-CPPI Meezan Strategic Allocation Fund III Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 0 54.3231 15-Dec-20 (Meezan Capital Preservation Plan IX) Fund of Funds-CPPI NAFA Islamic Capital NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 111.9992 111.9992 16-Dec-20 Preservation Plan I (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds-CPPI NAFA Islamic Capital NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 107.5679 107.5679 16-Dec-20 Preservation Plan II (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds-CPPI NAFA Islamic Capital NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 103.3492 103.3492 16-Dec-20 Preservation Plan III (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds-CPPI NAFA Islamic Capital NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 101.2041 101.2041 16-Dec-20 Preservation Plan IV (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds-CPPI NBP Islamic Capital NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 100.4748 100.4748 16-Dec-20 Preservation Plan V (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Fund of Funds-CPPI Atlas Islamic Fund of Funds Atlas Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 500 500 16-Dec-20 (Atlas Islamic Dividend Plan) Fund of Funds-Income 786 Smart Fund 786 Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 83.5133 82.6864 15-Dec-20 (Dawood Income Fund) (Dawood Capital Management Ltd) ABL Islamic Income Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 10.6785 10.4959 16-Dec-20 (ABL Islamic Cash Fund) AKD Islamic Income Fund AKD Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 52.2574 51.74 15-Dec-20 Al Ameen Islamic Sovereign Fund-C UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 105.0422 103.8685 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Islamic Income Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 103.4774 102.3212 16-Dec-20 Alhamra Daily Dividend Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 101.13 100 16-Dec-20 Alhamra Islamic Income Fund-A MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 106.7024 104.9239 15-Dec-20 Atlas Islamic Income Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 517.9306 517.9306 16-Dec-20 AWT Islamic Income Fund AWT Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 108.47 106.07 16-Dec-20 (Primus Investment Management Ltd) Faysal Islamic Savings Growth Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 108.43 106.3 16-Dec-20 First Habib Islamic Income Fund AL Habib Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 101.5613 100.5557 16-Dec-20 HBL Islamic Income Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 105.4183 103.6612 16-Dec-20 JS Islamic Income Fund JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 106.64 105.4396 16-Dec-20 Meezan Islamic Income Fund-B Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 53.7516 53.151 16-Dec-20 Meezan Sovereign Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 54.2908 53.6842 16-Dec-20 NBP Active Allocation NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 10.261 10.261 16-Dec-20 Riba Free Savings Fund (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Islamic Income Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 10.2177 10.1035 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Islamic Mahana Amdani Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 10.4566 10.3398 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Islamic Savings Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 9.889 9.7785 17-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NBP Riba Free Savings Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 10.6571 10.538 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Islamic Income Fund National Investment Trust Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 9.7987 9.7987 16-Dec-20 Pak Oman Advantage Islamic Income Fund Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant Income 54.6878 54.0767 16-Dec-20 KSE Meezan Index Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 69.6533 67.9479 16-Dec-20 Index Tracker ABL Islamic Cash Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd Shariah Compliant 10.116 10 16-Dec-20 Money Market Al Ameen Islamic Cash Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 100.726 100.726 17-Dec-20 Money Market Al Ameen Islamic Cash Plan I UBL Fund Managers Ltd Shariah Compliant 100 100 16-Dec-20 Money Market Alfalah Islamic Rozana Amdani Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 100.565 100 16-Dec-20 Money Market Alhamra Islamic Money Market Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 100.6345 99.51 16-Dec-20 (MCB Pakistan Frequent Payout Fund) Money Market Faysal Halal Amdani Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 105.2572 103.1933 17-Dec-20 Money Market Faysal Islamic Cash Fund Faysal Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 102 99 16-Dec-20 Money Market HBL Islamic Money Market Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 102.4917 101.3465 17-Dec-20 Money Market JS Islamic Daily Dividend Fund JS Investments Ltd Shariah Compliant 101.13 100 16-Dec-20 Money Market Meezan Cash Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 51.8327 51.8327 16-Dec-20 Money Market Meezan Rozana Amdani Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 50 50 16-Dec-20 Money Market NBP Islamic Daily Dividend Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 10.113 10 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Money Market NBP Islamic Daily Dividend Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 10.113 10 15-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Money Market NBP Islamic Money Market Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd Shariah Compliant 10.4323 10.3157 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) Money Market =========================================================================================================================================================== PENSION FUNDS (OPEN-END FUNDS): =========================================================================================================================================================== Name of Funds Asset Manager Net Asset Validity Value (Dates) =========================================================================================================================================================== NIT Pension Fund National Investment Trust Ltd 16.5942 15-Dec-20 UBL Retirement Saving Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd 158.67 15-Dec-20 ABL Pension Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd 181.2299 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Pension Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd 129.1054 16-Dec-20 Atlas Pension Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd 319.06 16-Dec-20 HBL Pension Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd 207.2955 16-Dec-20 JS Pension Savings Fund JS Investments Ltd 300.07 16-Dec-20 NAFA Pension Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd 191.3407 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Pension Fund National Investment Trust Ltd 15.3754 16-Dec-20 Pakistan Pension Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 308.33 15-Dec-20 UBL Retirement Saving Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd 272.9904 16-Dec-20 ABL Pension Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd 165.9254 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Pension Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd 82.1149 16-Dec-20 Atlas Pension Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd 567.54 16-Dec-20 HBL Pension Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd 398.1036 16-Dec-20 JS Pension Savings Fund JS Investments Ltd 468.59 16-Dec-20 NAFA Pension Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd 342.6589 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Pension Fund National Investment Trust Ltd 9.8518 16-Dec-20 Pakistan Pension Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 545.75 15-Dec-20 UBL Retirement Saving Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd 745.5065 16-Dec-20 ABL Pension Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd 145.5124 16-Dec-20 Alfalah GHP Pension Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd 127.7246 16-Dec-20 Atlas Pension Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd 292.56 16-Dec-20 HBL Pension Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd 181.6691 16-Dec-20 JS Pension Savings Fund JS Investments Ltd 242.1 16-Dec-20 NAFA Pension Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd 165.9516 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Pension Fund National Investment Trust Ltd 14.2602 16-Dec-20 Pakistan Pension Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 271.79 15-Dec-20 UBL Retirement Saving Fund UBL Fund Managers Ltd 216.0549 16-Dec-20 Meezan Tahaffuz Pension Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd 165.5043 15-Dec-20 ABL Islamic Pension Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd 131.6249 16-Dec-20 Al Ameen Islamic UBL Fund Managers Ltd 195.3865 16-Dec-20 Retirement Savings Fund Alfalah GHP Islamic Pension Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd 119.1496 16-Dec-20 Alhamra Islamic Pension Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 235.5 15-Dec-20 Atlas Pension Islamic Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd 243.26 16-Dec-20 HBL Islamic Pension Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd 166.8533 16-Dec-20 JS Islamic Pension Savings Fund JS Investments Ltd 242.22 16-Dec-20 Meezan Tahaffuz Pension Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd 272.9822 16-Dec-20 NAFA Islamic Pension Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd 151.7555 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Islamic Pension Fund National Investment Trust Ltd 13.1293 16-Dec-20 ABL Islamic Pension Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd 174.2748 16-Dec-20 Al Ameen Islamic UBL Fund Managers Ltd 735.9779 16-Dec-20 Retirement Savings Fund Alfalah GHP Islamic Pension Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd 88.5969 16-Dec-20 Alhamra Islamic Pension Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 596.62 15-Dec-20 Atlas Pension Islamic Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd 692.87 16-Dec-20 HBL Islamic Pension Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd 431.5832 16-Dec-20 JS Islamic Pension Savings Fund JS Investments Ltd 642.99 16-Dec-20 Meezan Tahaffuz Pension Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd 501.254 16-Dec-20 NAFA Islamic Pension Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd 341.2826 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Islamic Pension Fund National Investment Trust Ltd 10.6201 16-Dec-20 ABL Islamic Pension Fund ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd 127.4607 16-Dec-20 Al Ameen Islamic UBL Fund Managers Ltd 188.7809 16-Dec-20 Retirement Savings Fund Alfalah GHP Islamic Pension Fund Alfalah GHP Investment Management Ltd 117.9314 16-Dec-20 Alhamra Islamic Pension Fund MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 212.62 15-Dec-20 Atlas Pension Islamic Fund Atlas Asset Management Ltd 257.28 16-Dec-20 HBL Islamic Pension Fund HBL Asset Management Ltd 163.4743 16-Dec-20 JS Islamic Pension Savings Fund JS Investments Ltd 211.7 16-Dec-20 Meezan Tahaffuz Pension Fund Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd 263.0542 16-Dec-20 NAFA Islamic Pension Fund NBP Fund Management Ltd 155.0796 16-Dec-20 (NBP Fullerton Asset Management Ltd) NIT Islamic Pension Fund National Investment Trust Ltd 13.1979 16-Dec-20 ===========================================================================================================================================================

