Govt initiates working for purchase of COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said the government had initiated working on multiple aspects related with the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Addressing a media briefing at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr. Faisal Sultan said the matters being discussed included effective immunization system, side-effects of vaccine, and ensuring strong information technology system for Corona vaccine.

He said that the government will soon be able to share information on date of availability of corona vaccine in the country.

He said that Corona vaccine purchase matters had also been discussed with the provinces.

Dr. Faisal said that specific amount has been allocated for purchase of Corona vaccine and dispelled the impression that private sector will soon start purchasing Corona vaccine.

He made it clear that the vaccine will be purchased by the government and its use will be free of cost.

He said that an important meeting was held with all provincial health representatives today to formulate national level strategy to contain the disease and proper implementation of Corona related SOPs.

He said that the case positivity ratio remained 7pc to 8pc in various major cities while it was 19pc in Karachi during last 24 hours.

He added the increasing number of cases causing burden on health system.

He said that deaths from the disease were also being reported across the country.

“We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures.”

Dr Faisal said “COVID-19 is deadly virus but we can control it just as we did control it by following the SoPs during the first wave.”

He said that the government was seeking full cooperation from countrymen in adhering to the SoPs.

He asked the citizens to wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

He appealed to the Christian community to celebrate Xmas but keep the gatherings limited and take all precautions by following the SoPs.

“We are a strong nation and can defeat COVID-19 but for that cooperation from citizen is imperative.”