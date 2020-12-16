Peshawar police arrest MNA Ali Wazir over anti-state comments

Peshawar Police on Wednesday arrested member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir over anti-state comments.

As per details, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MNA made anti-state remarks in a public rally held in Karachi last week.

The development was made after Sindh Home Department had earlier written a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities requesting Wazir’s arrest.

Ali Wazir will be handed over to Sindh police, said KP police spokesperson.

Ali Wazir – who is a lawmaker for Pakistan’s lower house from NA-50 constituency – has been booked in a case for making remarks that allegedly malign state institutions and for that the Sindh police.

It may be noted that KP police, too, had registered a case against the lawmaker and over hate speech and desecration of Pakistani flag, back in March as well.

The case was registered on the complaint of Charsadda SHO.