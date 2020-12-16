Markets
Bangladesh withdraws tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat
16 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has withdrawn an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Wednesday.
A notice sent to traders said the tender will be suspended because of "unavoidable" circumstances. Details were not given.
Traders said they suspected the reason was that the deadline for submission of price offers in the tender was Dec. 27, a Sunday during the Christmas period, which could limit tender participation.
