Ban on Minibus Route Permits Lifted in Karachi after 25 years

The Sindh Transport Department has lifted the ban on route permits for 26-seater minibuses in Karachi after 25 years.

Minibus route permits were stopped during the 90s due to increase in traffic accidents involving minibuses in the city.

According to a Bloomberg report, Karachi's public transport system is the worst in the world and only serves the needs of about 42% of Karachi’s commuters. In addition to dilapidating road conditions and non-functional traffic signals, the city also has decades old accident-prone buses.

With the ban on 26-seater minibuses in lifted in Karachi, the transport department hopes to contribute towards improving Karachi's transport issues.

In addition to this, SAMAA News reports that the Sindh cabinet also approved for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to run an additional 66 buses last week. The bus route will be from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Keamari through Shahrah-e-Faisal. The buses will be operated by a private company. More minibuses can now apply for permits for a particular route.