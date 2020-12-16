AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 13.72 (0.3%)
BR30 22,774 Increased By ▲ 39.25 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,427 Increased By ▲ 176.31 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,125 Increased By ▲ 84.05 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ban on Minibus Route Permits Lifted in Karachi after 25 years

  • The Sindh Transport Department has lifted the ban on route permits for 26-seater minibuses in Karachi after 25 years.
BR Web Desk 16 Dec 2020

The Sindh Transport Department has lifted the ban on route permits for 26-seater minibuses in Karachi after 25 years.

Minibus route permits were stopped during the 90s due to increase in traffic accidents involving minibuses in the city.

According to a Bloomberg report, Karachi's public transport system is the worst in the world and only serves the needs of about 42% of Karachi’s commuters. In addition to dilapidating road conditions and non-functional traffic signals, the city also has decades old accident-prone buses.

With the ban on 26-seater minibuses in lifted in Karachi, the transport department hopes to contribute towards improving Karachi's transport issues.

In addition to this, SAMAA News reports that the Sindh cabinet also approved for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to run an additional 66 buses last week. The bus route will be from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Keamari through Shahrah-e-Faisal. The buses will be operated by a private company. More minibuses can now apply for permits for a particular route.

Sindh Karachi transport

Ban on Minibus Route Permits Lifted in Karachi after 25 years

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Top US Congress leaders start second meeting on COVID-19 aid, government funding

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters