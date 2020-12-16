Zong heavily fined by PTA over illegal use of Radio Frequencies

The China Mobile Pakistan Limited, better known as Zong 4G, has been heavily fined by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for unauthorized and illegal use of radio frequencies.

PTA has ordered Zong to immediately stop using these frequencies and pay for the period of unauthorized use at a rate of US$29.5 Million per MHz for 15 years, including late payment additional fee as per applicable law.

China Mobile Pakistan Limited was allowed to use of frequencies in the 1800 MHz range for one year and this period was later in 2019. The company, however, continued its use illegally after the expiration of this agreement in October 2019.

A show cause notice was issued against the company by PTA and Zong was consequently ordered to vacate the frequencies.

The company is now required to pay for the usage of these additional frequencies from October 2019 till now, under Section 23 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act 1996.