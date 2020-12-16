AVN 87.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.63%)
DCL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
DGKC 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
EFERT 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
EPCL 49.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FCCL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
HASCOL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUBC 81.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
OGDC 105.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.16%)
PAEL 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
PIOC 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 93.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 206.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
SNGP 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
STPL 21.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
UNITY 28.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars hold near peaks as commodities shine

  • That deficit is being funded by the biggest government borrowing program in Australian history, but so far demand for the debt has been more than ample.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars held near multi-year highs on Wednesday as the prospect of a vaccine-led global economic recovery underpinned risk assets and commodity prices.

The Aussie stood at $0.7554, up from a low of $0.7508 and just off a recent peak of $0.7578. That was the highest since June 2018 when it topped out at $0.7677, the next major chart target.

The kiwi held at $0.7086, not far from its own recent high of $0.7120 and up 7% since the start of November.

The Aussie took a knock on Tuesday when China confirmed a ban on Australian thermal coal in an on-going trade spat.

Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ, noted China had taken around 30% of Australia's thermal coal exports in 2018 but that had fallen to around 10% for October this year.

"Australian exporters have found additional buyers in South Korea, Vietnam and Japan," he said. "As such we see Australia's thermal coal exports holding up relatively well, despite the Chinese ban."

Iron ore is by far a bigger export earner and has been surging in price to a near eight-year peak amid strong Chinese demand and supply problems. Ore exports are worth more than A$100 billion ($76 billion) a year and rising, delivering a windfall to government tax coffers.

The government will release its mid-year fiscal review on Thursday, which is expected to show some improvement in the budget deficit.

Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA, estimates the 2020/21 budget deficit will now be projected to be around A$10 billion smaller, though still massive at A$204 billion.

"The size of the projected budget deficits will remain extraordinary," said Aird. "But the news around both nominal GDP and the labour market is significantly better than expected since the October Budget."

That deficit is being funded by the biggest government borrowing program in Australian history, but so far demand for the debt has been more than ample.

Yields on 10-year bonds were holding at 0.989%, having spiked as high as 1.08% last week.

Three-year cash yields were pinned at 0.12%, near the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target rate of 0.1%. Three-year bond futures, however, fell to a four-week low at 99.800, as the December contract rolled over into March.

That implied an yield of 0.20%, suggesting investors expected the economy to keep improving and thus put upward pressure on cash yields.

gdp ANZ Australian and New Zealand dollars global economic recovery Daniel Hynes Australia's thermal coal exports Gareth Aird CBA Reserve Bank of Australia's

Australia, NZ dollars hold near peaks as commodities shine

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters