AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets retreat

• Dubai benchmark falls most since Nov. 3 • Saudi Arabia index finishes flat DUBAI: Most Gulf markets ended...
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

• Dubai benchmark falls most since Nov. 3

• Saudi Arabia index finishes flat

DUBAI: Most Gulf markets ended lower on Tuesday, in line with Asian shares, as increasing Covid-19 deaths and widening lockdowns overshadowed optimism over progress on vaccine development and rollout.

The number of US coronavirus deaths crossed 300,000 on Monday as the country started its first inoculations, while tighter restrictions were imposed on London and more European countries were set to follow suit.

Most Asian markets retreated, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.4% to its lowest in more than a week after hitting a string of record highs in recent weeks.

Dubai's main share index lost about 1%, the benchmark's biggest fall since Nov. 3.

Top lender Emirates NBD Bank shed 2.3%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties fell 2.8%.

Dubai's non-oil private sector shrank for a second consecutive month in November as the pandemic drove business sentiment to an historic low, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 49.0 in November from 49.9 in October.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes have gained in 23 of the 30 trading sessions since Nov. 1.

In Abu Dhabi the index declined 0.4%, dragged mainly by a 0.7% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Qatari index ended almost flat. Commercial Bank topped the gainers on the benchmark, adding 1.7%, while Qatar National Bank was the top loser, shedding 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed almost unchanged. Riyad Bank was the top loser, declining 2.2%, while Saudi Industrial Development Co put on 1.3%.

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index increased by 5.8% in November compared with the same month last year, official data showed.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index tacked on about 0.1%, helped by gains in Cleopatra Hospital and financial stock EFG Hermes Holdings, which appreciated 3.9% and 2.3% respectively.

Most Gulf markets retreat

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.