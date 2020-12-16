KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. Aisha Steel Mills 500,000 20.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 20.60 MRA Sec. AT-TAHUR LIMITED 10,000 20.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.46 Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 1,000 186.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 186.90 MRA Sec. Descon Oxychem 2,000 34.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 34.30 AKD Sec. Engro Corporation 200,197 297.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,197 297.20 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Fauji Fert Bin Qa (R 42 8.31 Topline Sec. 14,337 7.81 Shaffi Securities 30,000 7.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 44,379 7.32 Tannu Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 250,000 65.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 65.00 Zahid Latif Khan Sec. Frontier Ceramics 197,000 14.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 197,000 14.36 Azee Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 300.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 300.87 Vector Sec. Hub Power 37,000 133.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,000 133.00 MRA Sec. Nat. Refinery 10,350 330.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,350 330.07 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Refinery 50,000 21.50 MRA Sec. 12,000 22.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 21.64 New Peak Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 5,000 13.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 13.65 B&B Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 3,000 94.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 94.00 Sherman Sec. United Bank Limited 553,000 143.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 553,000 143.75 Ghani Osman Sec. United Dist. 1,000 60.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 60.15 BMA Capital Unity Foods Limited 12,000,000 28.15 BMA Capital 12,000,000 28.15 Intermarket Sec. 7,000,000 28.15 Intermarket Sec. 7,000,000 28.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,000,000 28.15 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 39,876,426 ====================================================================================

