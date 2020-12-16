Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
16 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).
====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd. Aisha Steel Mills 500,000 20.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 20.60
MRA Sec. AT-TAHUR LIMITED 10,000 20.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.46
Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 1,000 186.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 186.90
MRA Sec. Descon Oxychem 2,000 34.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 34.30
AKD Sec. Engro Corporation 200,197 297.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,197 297.20
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Fauji Fert Bin Qa (R 42 8.31
Topline Sec. 14,337 7.81
Shaffi Securities 30,000 7.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 44,379 7.32
Tannu Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 250,000 65.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 65.00
Zahid Latif Khan Sec. Frontier Ceramics 197,000 14.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 197,000 14.36
Azee Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 300.87
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 300.87
Vector Sec. Hub Power 37,000 133.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,000 133.00
MRA Sec. Nat. Refinery 10,350 330.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,350 330.07
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Refinery 50,000 21.50
MRA Sec. 12,000 22.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 21.64
New Peak Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 5,000 13.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 13.65
B&B Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 3,000 94.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 94.00
Sherman Sec. United Bank Limited 553,000 143.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 553,000 143.75
Ghani Osman Sec. United Dist. 1,000 60.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 60.15
BMA Capital Unity Foods Limited 12,000,000 28.15
BMA Capital 12,000,000 28.15
Intermarket Sec. 7,000,000 28.15
Intermarket Sec. 7,000,000 28.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,000,000 28.15
====================================================================================
Total Turnover 39,876,426
====================================================================================
