National COVID positivity surges at 7.12 percent; 2,495 patients critical

APP 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded 7.12 percent where 2,495 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Hyderabad which was 22.45 percent followed by Karachi 19.89 percent and Peshawar 19.04 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in Punjab particularly Lahore and Rawalpindi was increasing at a fast pace whereas in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 0.5 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.3 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 7.2 percent, Punjab 3.8 percent and Sindh had 14.9 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 4.16 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 7.71 percent, Faisalabad 1.62 percent and Multan 4.08 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 19.89 percent, Hyderabad 22.45 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 19.04 percent, Abbotabad 13.33 percent and Swat had 2.74 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 5.06 percent, in ICT 4.3 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 18.48 percent positivity ratio and Muzaffarabad 1.67 percent.

The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 8,905 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2 percent against the global death rate of 2.23 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised whereas 58 percent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator, it added.

