Police defuse bomb planted in car near Bilawal House

The Sindh police successfully defused on Tuesday a bomb planted on a car near Bilawal House.

The bomb was planted on the vehicle of a Chinese restaurant owner,The Express Tribunereported. Two employees of the hotel were sitting in the car.

The bomb disposal squad revealed that there was a magnetic chip installed in the car which has been disposed of. Weighing around a kilogram, the bomb was supposed to be remotely detonated. However, the officials said, that the device malfunctioned and failed to explode.

The vehicle has been seized by the police. Earlier, the area was cordoned off by the police who called in the bomb disposal squad.

A CCTV footage shows two men on a motorcycle planting a magnetic chip on a red Toyota Hilux parked in the area. The men then fled from the scene.