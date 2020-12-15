AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
TPL partners with DMC, provide Vehicle Monitoring & Fuel Management Services

Ali Ahmed Updated 15 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s IoT co, TPL Trakker has partnered with the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi, to provide Vehicle Monitoring and Fuel Management Services.

The customized solution is helping the Municipal Service Provider efficiently manage waste, streetlights, parks and other administrative functions in the Korangi district. Additionally, TPL Trakker is also providing 24-7 Monitoring of the company’s vehicles, Business Insights on Drive Time and Distance Travelled, a Live Dashboard indicating Real-Time status of the fleet and Fuel Monitoring. Daily reports will deliver information on how fuel was used, the distance travelled, routes taken and the speed of the vehicles in real-time.

Prior to this collaboration, TPL Trakker signed agreements with the Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad Waste Management Companies, as well as the DG Khan Municipal Company, all from Punjab. DMC Korangi is the first DMC in Sindh to undertake this initiative.

Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “We take deep pride in welcoming DMC Korangi as our customer. I am confident that this partnership will bring interesting synergies in the years to come. We look forward to help a local Municipal Service Provider in Karachi to cater to the people of Pakistan more efficiently using our expertise in telematics.”

Shehryar Memon, Deputy Commissioner & Administrator, DMC Korangi said, “We are excited to welcome TPL Trakker on board and, are the first Municipal Company in the province to do so. With two decades of experience, TPL Trakker Ltd. has indeed been a pioneer in the GPS tracking industry in Pakistan and I am confident about the efficiencies this partnership will bring.”

