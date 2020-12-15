AVN 87.25 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.02%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
DCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.94%)
DGKC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.8%)
EFERT 62.91 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.64%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
HASCOL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.28%)
HBL 133.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.21%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.3%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.73%)
OGDC 105.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.65%)
PAEL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.73%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
PIOC 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PPL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.11%)
PSO 208.16 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.81%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.68%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.71 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.78%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By ▲ 38.45 (0.84%)
BR30 23,105 Increased By ▲ 103.31 (0.45%)
KSE100 43,647 Increased By ▲ 380.6 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,235 Increased By ▲ 146.6 (0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Most in Japan oppose holding Olympics in 2021: polls

  • Postponing the Games and devising coronavirus countermeasures has proved a logistical nightmare for organisers, and carries a steep price tag.
AFP 15 Dec 2020

TOKYO: A majority of Japanese people oppose holding the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, favouring a further delay or outright cancellation of the massive event, new polling showed Tuesday.

The new data shows public sentiment has shifted little since the summer, when surveys in Japan also found only a minority backing plans to hold the Games next year, despite the imminent arrival of new vaccines.

A poll released Tuesday by national broadcaster NHK found just 27 percent of respondents support holding the Games next year, with 32 percent backing cancellation and 31 percent favouring a further postponement.

The remaining respondents said they were unsure or gave no answer.

Olympic organisers and Japanese officials have ruled out any further delay of the Games, which are the first in history to be postponed during peacetime.

They have insisted Tokyo 2020 can be held even if the pandemic is not under control by the new opening date of July 23, 2021.

But the Japanese public do not appear convinced.

A poll published on Monday by the Jiji press agency similarly found 21 percent favouring a cancellation and nearly 30 percent a further delay.

And a Kyodo news agency poll published December 6 also found a total of 61.2 percent opposed to holding the Games next year.

The figure comes with just over seven months to go until the postponed Games are scheduled to open.

The start of vaccination campaigns in some parts of the world has boosted the confidence of organisers that the Games can go ahead, though innoculation will not be mandatory for athletes or spectators.

But even as the vaccines are being rolled out, new waves of the virus are surging in many places, including Japan, which has seen a comparatively low toll from the outbreak, recording fewer than 2,600 deaths so far.

Postponing the Games and devising coronavirus countermeasures has proved a logistical nightmare for organisers, and carries a steep price tag.

The delay and health measures will add at least an extra $2.4 billion to the existing $13 billion budget for the Games.

Organisers are due to release an updated budget later this month, but their figures for the cost have been hotly disputed, with an audit report last year estimating the national government spent nearly 10 times its original budget between 2013-2018.

Organisers countered that the estimate included items not directly related to the Games.

Japan coronavirus cases Kyodo news agency Olympics in 2021

Most in Japan oppose holding Olympics in 2021: polls

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters