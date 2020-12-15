AVN 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.21%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
EFERT 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
FCCL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUBC 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 105.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PSO 204.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
SNGP 44.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
TRG 75.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
UNITY 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares poised to slip at open, miners likely to drag

  • The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 16.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark weighed on by heavyweight miners' fears of Chinese regulatory scrutiny into iron ore prices.

Iron ore futures slumped on Monday as speculative interest in the steelmaking ingredient faded after China's steel producers pushed for a regulatory probe into skyrocketing prices and a crackdown on any wrongdoing.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 16.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,874.89 at 2116 GMT.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 S&P/NZX 50 index rose

Australia shares poised to slip at open, miners likely to drag

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Government decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters