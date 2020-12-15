Markets
Egypt's GASC seeking wheat for Feb. 1-15 shipment
15 Dec 2020
CAIRO: Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Feb. 1-15.
GASC Vice Chairman Ahmed Youssef said the authority was seeking to buy cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Paraguay and Serbia.
Tenders should reach GASC by noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday.
The results should come out after 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on the same day.
