Country needs more 'Sialkots'

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Emerging business independence" carried by the newspaper on Saturday. Praising the role of Sialkot in the country's exports, the writer, Farhat Ali, has pointed out that "Sialkot has produced luminaries such as Iqbal and Faiz to name a few, who commanded worldwide recognition. Its skilled craftsmen are providing, for the last 100 years, world-class sports goods to international sports events, including the Olympics and Asian Games. The city's industrial landscape is unique and undoubtedly remarkable."

I have a question for the writer: can we have some more "Sialkots" in the country? In my view, country's exports can get a real boost if our policymakers and businesspeople are able to create business towns on the pattern of Sialkot, which has been described by The Economist as a "world-class manufacturing hub" with strong export industries.

Khurshid Anwar (Lahore)

