AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Gold slips

Reuters 15 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Gold prices slid on Monday as the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States drove optimism in wider financial markets with investors banking on a resultant economic recovery.

Spot gold was 0.8% lower at $1,823.49 per ounce by 11:41 a.m. EST (1641 GMT), having earlier fallen as much as 1% to $1,819.35.

US gold futures also eased 0.9% to $1,827.30.

"We're seeing some keener risk appetite in the marketplace, as evidenced by rallying global stock markets, and that's putting some pressure on safe-haven gold," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

"A solidly lower US dollar index may be limiting some of the selling pressure."

Lifting hopes that the tide is beginning to turn on the pandemic and boosting sentiment for equities, was news that the first shipments of coronavirus vaccines were speeding across the US, with inoculations possibly beginning as early as Monday.

Hopes of a global recovery and a decision to extend trade talks between Britain and the European Union also supported European shares.

Helping bullion, which is priced in US dollars, was pressure on the greenback from hopes of a $908 billion Covid-19 relief package with lawmakers facing a midnight Friday deadline.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation that could result from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed in 2020, has risen more than 20% so far this year.

Investors were waiting for the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday for cues on monetary policy.

"A fiscal deal is around the corner and meanwhile, the Fed has the ability to step into the fray," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Silver fell 0.4% to $23.81 an ounce, while platinum declined 1.3% to $995.74 and palladium was down 0.6% at $2,305.60.

US MIDDAY: Gold slips

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Government decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Effective April 1, 2021: Banks, MFBs and DFIs must provide KFSs to customers: SBP

Nepra raises Discos' tariff for Sept by Rs1.11

Taxable supply of locally-produced coal: LHC quashes SRO, declares it illegal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.