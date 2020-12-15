KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 345,334 tonnes of cargo comprising 203,303 tonnes of import cargo and 142,031 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 203,303 tonnes comprised of 90,038 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,432 tonnes of bulk cargo; 10,780 tonnes of DAP; 47,353 tonnes of wheat; 15,700 tonnes of rock phosphate and 37,000 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 142,031 tonnes comprised of 84,340 tonnes of containerised cargo; 19,552 tonnes of bulk cement; 6,947 tonnes of rice and 31,192 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

There were twelve ships namely LEO Paramount, Cape Moreton, Cosco Oceania, MOL Generosity, AS Sophia, AS Sicilia, Nurthern Dexterity, MT Lahore, Chem Polaris, Achilleas-S, Star Omicron and Zilos carrying containers, oil tanker, chemical, wheat and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were thirteen vessels viz. AS Sophia, AS Sicilia, Diyala, Hyundai Oakland, APL Antwerp, CSL Sophia, Papillion, Oriental Sakura, MT Karachi, Athos, Courageous, Evolution and Jia He carrying containers, oil tankers, fertilizer, wheat, berite lumps and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Papillion and Mohar respectively carrying oil tanker and cement expected to sail on Monday while two ships namely Kota Karim and CSL Sophie carrying containers respectively are expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are three vessels viz. Cosco Rotterdam, Berlin Express and Nilufer Sultan carrying containers and chemical respectively due to arrive on Monday while five vessels viz. YM Excellence, X-Press Bardsey, Erving, Sunray and Flagship IVY carrying containers and mogas respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 150,153 tonnes comprising 123,933 tonnes of import cargo and 26,220 tonnes of export cargo including 3,359 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 123,933 tonnes includes 15,800 tonnes of coal; 48,948 tonnes of LNG; 18,700 tonnes of wheat; 4,150 tonnes of palm oil; 2,108 tonnes of chemical; 1,340 tonnes of general cargo; 286 tonnes of gas oil and 37,601 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,220 tonnes includes 26,220 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,359 containers comprising of 1,979 containers import and 1,380 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were two ships namely MSC Chiara and Geo Cheng-2 carrying containers and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while two ships namely Han Hui and Mystic Eagle carrying general cargo and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, soyabean, chemical, natural gas, petroleum gas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty vessels viz. MSC Lismon, MSC Marianna, Yangtze Classic, Red Cosmos, African Turaco, Mega Benefit, Star Sirius, Popi-S, Orhan, Gas Amazon, Gas Zeus, Gas Amra, Umm Al-Amad, BW Danube, Silver Millie, Bochem Singapore, FCL London, NCC Najd, The Black Smith and Songa Diamond carrying containers, steel product, coal, soyabean, wheat, rice, canola, LPG, LNG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. MSC Lisbon, MSC Marianna, Red Cosmos, Gas Chem Dolart, Umm Al-Amad, Gas Arma and Songa Diamond carrying containers, coal, chemical, LNG, LPG and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

There was one ship namely Silver Millie carrying palm oil due to arrive on Monday while another ship namely Maersk Columbus carrying containers is due to arrive on Tuesday.

