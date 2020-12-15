Government may appoint Asim CEO of IGNITE

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Asim Shahryar Husain as Chief Executive Officer of IGNITE (National Technology Fund), well-informed sources told Business Recorder. IGNITE is a Public Sector Company under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. The vacant post of Chief Executive Officer IGNITE was advertised in the press on 19th July, 2020 for a period of three years. In response, 231 applications were received. Fifty seven candidates were shortlisted by IGNITE Board and recommended for interviews.

In the interview meeting held from 14th to 17th September, 2020, the IGNITE Board evaluated these candidates based on the laid down criteria, academic and professional record, ability, vision and job experience in accordance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013.

The Board has unanimously recommended following panel in order of merit for selection as Chief Executive Officer on contract basis for a period of three years: (i)Saad Bashir; (ii) Asim Shehryar Husain; (iii) Sahibzada Ali Mahmud; (iv) reserve pool - Dr Nassar Ikram and; (v) Shahbaz Khan.

The company subsequently intimated that Mr. Saad Bashir and Sahibzada Ali Mahmud have conveyed their inability to pursue for this job.

The Ministry sought clearance reports from Intelligence Bureau (IB) for the panel and clearance of Asim Shahryar Husain has been received from IB. Clearance documents of candidate of Nassar Ikram have not been received as he is affected by Covid-19. Clearance from IB for Shahbaz Khan is still awaited.

The Federal Cabinet may concur to the appointment of Asim Shahryar Husain as Chief Executive Officer, IGNITE (National Technology Fund) by the Board of Directors of Company on contract basis for a period of three years. In case, he fails to join within the stipulated time frame, the Board may offer the appointment to another candidate subject to the availability of their clearance reports.