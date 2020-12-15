Reserved seats: KU announces schedule for submission of admission forms

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the schedule for submission of online admission forms for the reserved seats in morning program 2021 for sports, University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers offspring's, FATA, Northern Areas and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said that the online admissions forms for reserved seats are available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk. The candidates would pay Rs2,000 as the processing fee while could submit their admission forms by December 24, 2020.

