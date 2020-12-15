AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Portal to facilitate women entrepreneurs soon: Shehla Raza

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said that the women development department will be launching a portal soon to facilitate women entrepreneurs of the province to market various products online. Speaking at the first meeting of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Women Entrepreneurs Subcommittee, Shehla Raza said that women in those households that had been affected by joblessness caused by the coronavirus pandemic wanted to do something for their families.

"Hence, we decided to provide them with an e-portal where they could easily promote and sell their products," said the minister. Shehla Raza further informed the audience about Sindh government's micro loans to women entrepreneurs. This micro loan facility had now expanded to 18 districts across Sindh.

She said that the government had been looking into the possibility of introducing more such financing facilities for women. The minister advised the women entrepreneurs not to stay confined to just textile designing but to go for other options as well.

"You are very talented as you have been producing some excellent products, but in order to fetch more returns, you must focus on diversification and further improving products through value-addition," she said.

Referring to the KCCI's demand for improving the infrastructure, she said that the Sindh government intended to improve the infrastructure, but it had been facing problems due to shortage of funds as the federal government had given Rs275 billion less to the province than Sindh's share for one year.

She also criticized the federal government for disbursing Rs65 billion less from the Federal Divisible Pool in the last three months. KCCI President M. Shariq Vohra, while warmly welcoming Sindh Minister for Women Development, appreciated her hard work and struggle for women rights throughout her political career.

Welcoming the e-portal initiative, the KCCI president requested the minister to take members of KCCI's women entrepreneurs subcommittee on board. He said that the Sindh government must take measures to provide some relief to the perturbed people of Karachi who were facing a lot of miseries and hardships due to the dilapidated infrastructure.

KCCI Senior Vice President M. Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan, Women Entrepreneurs Subcommittee chairperson Durre Shahwar Nisar and deputy chairperson Mannal Jayyad Dar also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Portal to facilitate women entrepreneurs soon: Shehla Raza

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Govt decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Effective April 1, 2021: Banks, MFBs and DFIs must provide KFSs to customers: SBP

Nepra raises Discos' tariff for Sept by Rs1.11

Taxable supply of locally-produced coal: LHC quashes SRO, declares it illegal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.