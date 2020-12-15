Markets
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
15 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Faysal Bank Limited 14.12.2020 11.00 a.m. To consider and approve Meeting in
Monday the Budget of the Bank progress
for the year 2021 besides
other Agenda items
==========================================================================================
