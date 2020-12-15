KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Faysal Bank Limited 14.12.2020 11.00 a.m. To consider and approve Meeting in Monday the Budget of the Bank progress for the year 2021 besides other Agenda items ==========================================================================================

