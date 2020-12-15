Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
15 Dec 2020
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (December 14, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08325 0.08325 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09938 0.09513 1.63000 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.15863 0.15175 1.80475 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.17663 0.18863 1.85300 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.21650 0.22588 1.96050 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.24875 0.25575 1.92438 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.33588 0.33675 2.01200 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
