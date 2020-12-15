KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (December 14, 2020).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 160.12 160.18 160.05 159.92 159.71 159.43 159.17 EUR 194.33 194.57 194.53 194.49 194.37 194.16 193.98 GBP 213.33 213.52 213.38 213.24 213.00 212.65 212.33 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020