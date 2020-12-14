World
UK and EU still apart on Brexit but PM doesn't want to walk yet: minister
- "People expect us, businesses expect us in the UK to go the extra mile and that's precisely what we're doing," Sharma said.
14 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain and the European Union are still apart in Brexit trade talks but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not want to walk away yet, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday.
"We will continue discussing, we are of course apart on certain matters but as the prime minister said, we don't want to walk away from these talks," Sharma told Sky.
"People expect us, businesses expect us in the UK to go the extra mile and that's precisely what we're doing," Sharma said.
Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties
UK and EU still apart on Brexit but PM doesn't want to walk yet: minister
Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership
PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms
'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions
Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire
Read more stories
Comments