Hungary central bank will not hold govt bond purchase auctions in last two weeks of Dec
14 Dec 2020
BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank will not hold any regular bond purchase auctions in the last two weeks of December, but may continue to purchase government securities outside auctions in this period, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
There will not be any swap tenders providing forint liquidity on Dec. 21 and 28, while foreign currency swap tenders providing euro liquidity will be held at the end of December as announced by the bank earlier.
The bank will hold its regular one-week deposit tenders on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, taking into account the holidays.
