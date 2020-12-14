AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

AFP Updated 14 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: Four people were stabbed and one shot as rallies backing President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud led to clashes in major US cities on Saturday. Scuffles broke out in many places between rally-goers and counter-protesters who turned up to criticize the president, who lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden but is yet to concede.

Washington State Police said in a tweet late Saturday that a shooting had taken place after clashes near the capitol building in Olympia, and that a suspect had been detained.

In the US capital, DC Fire and EMS Department communications chief Doug Buchanan told AFP that four people had been stabbed and were now hospitalized "with serious injuries." The New York Times reported that 23 had been arrested throughout the day.

There was no indication of whether any of the victims had been involved in the protests, on either side of the divide. The day had begun with a festive atmosphere as thousands of red-hatted protesters filled Washington's streets to support the president, undeterred by the US Supreme Court's rejection on Friday of what may have been his last chance to overturn the results.

Similar events took place in Olympia, Atlanta and St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as in smaller towns in Nebraska, Alabama and elsewhere. Demonstrators at the DC rally -- noticeably smaller than a similar protest last month -- told AFP they were steadfast in their support for the embattled president.

"We're not gonna give up," said Luke Wilson, a sixty-something protester who had come all the way from the western state of Idaho.

"I believe there is a big injustice being done to the American people," added Dell Quick, a regular at Trump's political rallies, as he brandished a flag defending gun rights.

