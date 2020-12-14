Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that government is determined to bring all possible facilities in people lives.

The Minister said that the PTI-led government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is striving for Pakistan's bright future and this journey towards development would continue at the same pace.

His serious of tweets and statement on Sunday came ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa in Lahore where Opposition leaders would try to convince the public to oust the government because of its "incompetency." The Minister said that price reduction of sugar is a clear depiction of Imran Khan's commitment to provide relief to the poor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020