Circular debt or state subsidy on power?

Qaisar Mufti 14 Dec 2020

Substantial sharing subsidy on power by the Provincial Governments has been pleaded by Shabbar Zaidi in his article carried by Business Recorder on 08 December, 2020.

Publication of financial accounts by all discos, in line with K-Electric, has also been urged in the said article. Mandating Nepra to provide the cost of electricity produced and the sale price on overall basis, Shabbar Zaidi has advocated. These steps will also address the call for fair accounting.

In my view, suggested actions on the part of the governments would be in right earnest to the call of transparency, probably also providing a practical action plan to fight the menace in the days to come.

Qaisar Mufti (Karachi)

