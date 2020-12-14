AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nigeria central bank sold dollars on forward market above 400 naira

Reuters 14 Dec 2020

ABUJA: Nigeria's central bank sold dollars on the forward market above 400 naira to foreign investors for 150-day settlement with the spot market closing on bid throughout the week despite interventions, traders said. The bank sold around $400 million to foreign investors and local companies on the forward and spot markets, traders said, selling $150 million at 407.18 naira on the forward market and $250 million at 395 naira on the spot market.

Dollar demand has been swelling and piling pressure on the naira. Importers with past due obligations have scrambled for hard currency while providers of foreign exchange, such as offshore investors, have exited.

The naira on Friday hit a low of 408.19 on the over-the-counter spot market, quoted by investors and importers, in thin trade, market exchange data showed. Last month, the central bank weakened the naira to a record low of 600 to the dollar on the futures market for five-year settlement, highlighting the severity of dollar scarcity on the spot market.

Nigeria has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price crash that have hammered an economy that relies on crude sales for government revenues, triggering an historic decline in growth and large financing needs as well as weakening the naira.

Nigeria central bank sold dollars on forward market above 400 naira

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan

PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.