Seven Christmas Bazaars to be established in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: On the directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, as many as seven Christmas Bazaars would be established in Faisalabad district in order to provide essential commodities to the Christian community on subsidised prices for the celebrations of Christmas.

This was informed during a District Coordination Committee meeting presided by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali held here at DC Office to review the arrangements of Christmas celebrations in the district. ADCG Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, other officers, District Coordinator of Minority Affairs Suleman Younis and other representatives of Christian Community were also present in a meeting.

Deputy Commissioner told that these special Christmas bazaars would be set up at Saint Anthony School Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispua, Khurrianlwala Chowk Jaranwala road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazar Gojra road Samundri and Christian Colony Mohallah Shamaspura Tandlianwala. He maintained that three day special bazaars would work from 22nd to 24th December.

He informed that flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables & fruits and other essential commodities would be available in Christmas bazaars on control and subsidised prices to facilitate the Christian community in their Christmas celebrations. He added that district administration would make necessary security and administrative arrangements in connection with the Christmas celebrations and concerned departments have been directed for cleanliness of surroundings of the churches besides ensuring repairing of roads and street lights.-PR

