Siraj holds PTI, PDM responsible for plight of people

LAHORE: Holding both the PTI and the PDM responsible for the plight of the public, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has highlighted the need to get rid of the status quo parties to put the country on path of development.

Addressing a training workshop for the JI workers at Mansoora on Sunday, he said two percent ruling elite had been occupying the resources of the country since its birth in 1947, showing no sincerity ever to address the problems of the common man and introduce reforms in key institutions. He said the PTI was in government for two and half year and constituent parties of the PDM had already ruled the country on different occasions for years, but people found no difference among the policies and politics of both sides of the political divide, adding both were now making the people fool only to protect their self-interests. He said "There is no difference between the political ideology of the PTI and the PDM."

The ruling elite, he said, kept deprive the masses from basic health and education facilities and gifted them with hunger, poverty, inflation and unemployment. They ruled the country for decades but did not pay heed to address the public issue, he added.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI had made tall claims to change the destiny of the country during its election campaign. But, he said, after coming into power it had not only continued the policies of former rulers but proved it even worse than them. From the confused economic policies to repeated reshuffling in portfolios of ministers and transfer posting in bureaucracy, the PTI had badly exposed before the masses, he said. The Kashmir policy of Imran Khan's government and its decision to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan damaged the national cause, he argued, demanding the rulers at least now make some serious efforts to develop a national Kashmir policy with consensus to give a befitting response to Indian designs.

He directed the workers of the JI to spread the message of the party of "corruption frees Islamic Pakistan" to every nook and corner of the country. He vowed to continue struggle against the inflation, hunger, unemployment, poverty, ignorance and interest-based economy.

