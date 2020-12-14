AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gorano Dam site Victims: 505 families to receive Rs100,000 annually for 30 years

Recorder Report 14 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Government will pay one hundred thousand rupees per annum upto 30 years as compensation to 505 families affected by Gorano Dam Site near Thar coal power project of Islamkot in district Tharparker. An important meeting was held on Saturday in this connection, which was presided over by Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh at his office.

It was decided in the meeting that the Sindh government would pay the first instalment of the amount to the affected families in a ceremony to be held at the Islamkot Power Project site, next month. The compensation will be paid by the Sindh government through the Thar Foundation.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that the payment of compensation to families affected by the project was already announced by the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

