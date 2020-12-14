AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MBBS, BDS annual examination: KMU announces revised schedule

Recorder Report 14 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced revised schedule for MBBS and BDS 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and Final Annual Professional Annual Examinations in the light of guidelines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and National Command and Control Center Islamabad.

According to the new schedule issued by KMU Examinations Department, the annual examination of MBBS First Professional will be started simultaneously from January 12, Third Professional on January 19, Fourth Professional on January 29 and Final Professional MBBS from January 28, 2021 at Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar, Rehman Medical College Peshawar, Pak International Medical College Peshawar, North West School of Medicine Peshawar, Jinnah Medical College Peshawar, Al-Razi Medical College Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical College Abbottabad, Women Medical College Abbottabad, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan, Saidu Medical College Swat, Swat Medical College Swat, KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, Bannu Medical College Bannu, Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan, Gaju Khan Medical College Swabi and Nowshera Medical College Nowshera.

Whereas BDS 1st Professional Annual Examination will be started from 13th January, Second Professional on 14th January, Third Professional on 15th January and Final Professional BDS Annual Examination from 29th January 2021at Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Women Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Rehman College of Dentistry Peshawar, Khyber Medical University Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat and Bacha Khan College of Dentistry Mardan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

MBBS, BDS annual examination: KMU announces revised schedule

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan

PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.