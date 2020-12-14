MBBS, BDS annual examination: KMU announces revised schedule

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced revised schedule for MBBS and BDS 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and Final Annual Professional Annual Examinations in the light of guidelines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and National Command and Control Center Islamabad.

According to the new schedule issued by KMU Examinations Department, the annual examination of MBBS First Professional will be started simultaneously from January 12, Third Professional on January 19, Fourth Professional on January 29 and Final Professional MBBS from January 28, 2021 at Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar, Rehman Medical College Peshawar, Pak International Medical College Peshawar, North West School of Medicine Peshawar, Jinnah Medical College Peshawar, Al-Razi Medical College Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical College Abbottabad, Women Medical College Abbottabad, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan, Saidu Medical College Swat, Swat Medical College Swat, KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, Bannu Medical College Bannu, Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan, Gaju Khan Medical College Swabi and Nowshera Medical College Nowshera.

Whereas BDS 1st Professional Annual Examination will be started from 13th January, Second Professional on 14th January, Third Professional on 15th January and Final Professional BDS Annual Examination from 29th January 2021at Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Women Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical College Dental Section Abbottabad, Rehman College of Dentistry Peshawar, Khyber Medical University Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat and Bacha Khan College of Dentistry Mardan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020