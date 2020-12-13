AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

  • The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan may attack PDM rally in Lahore, warns National Counter Terrorism Authority.
  • The Punjab government has not permitted PDM to hold the rally in Lahore. However, no action has been taking by the government to stop the rally.
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Dec 2020

Preparations for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s final rally of the year in Lahore today (Sunday) are in full swing at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground despite local administration denied permission for the public gathering.

A stage is being set up near the Minar-e-Pakistan while chairs are being set up the ground at the forefront. Sound system, lights and generators are being set up at the venue.

Workers of 11 Opposition parties alliance reached a ground a day ahead, carrying flags and chanted slogans to warmup the atmosphere.

The Punjab government has not permitted PDM to hold the rally in Lahore. However, no action has been taking by the government to stop the rally.

Threat alert’

As per the National Counter Terrorism Authority warning, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan may attack PDM rally in Lahore.

It has recommended taking strict security measures at the gathering and “keeping an eye out for suspicious individuals”.

The authority stated that terrorists have changed their strategy after targeting a madrassa in Peshawar where eight people were killed and over 125 wounded in a blast.

On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz toured the venue ahead of the rally.

She has accused the government of placing roadblocks in their way.

Maryam said the PDM will not give the government NRO, echoing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oft repeated words.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also in Lahore, says they will restore democracy in the country through their struggle.

PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

