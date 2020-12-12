Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs350 to Rs110,800 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.
Updated 12 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 350 on Saturday and was traded at Rs. 110,800 against its sale at Rs. 110,450.
The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs. 300 and was traded at Rs. 94,993 against its sale at Rs. 94,693 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 87,077, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The gold price in the in international market increased by Rs. 10 and was traded at Rs. 1840, the association added.
