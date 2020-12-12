Steering committee formed to oversee CPEC in KP

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has approved the establishment of a steering committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak to oversee the CPEC-related projects in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The steering committee would oversee and resolve the issues related to Chasma Right Bank Canal Project, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, and Chakdara-Chitral Road (Dir Motorway).

The committee has also been mandated to oversee the expeditious execution of the CPEC projects in KP and their timely completion. Federal Ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Vawda, Murad Saeed, and KP Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MNA Yaqoob Sheikh, and additional chief secretary KP will be the members of the steering committee.

