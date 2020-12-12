KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 163,740 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,132 tonnes of import cargo and 37,608 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 126,132 tonnes comprised of 34,602 tonnes of containerised cargo; 6,802 tonnes of DAP; 27,747 tonnes of wheat and 56,981 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 37,608 tonnes comprised of 25,870 tonnes of containerised cargo; 11,251 tonnes of clinker; 2,343 tonnes of rice and 100 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

There were six ships namely YM Eternity, KMTC Nhava Sheva, Oriental Jasmine, DS Courage, IDC Diamond and Pacific Dawn carrying containers, oil tankers, clinker and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. LEO Paramount, Castor-N, MOL Generosity, MT Lahore and Pacific Dawn carrying containers, oil tanker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Castor-N carrying containers expected to sail on Friday while four ships namely MSC Chiara, RDO Endeavour, Achilleas-S and Wei Chi carrying containers, wheat and general cargo respectively are expected to sail on Saturday.

There are six vessels viz. Cape Moreton, Cosco Oceania, Nilufer Sultan, Seahope-II, Mohar, Castor-N and Merapi carrying containers, chemical, cement, wheat and mogas respectively due to arrive on Friday while four vessels viz. AS Sophia, AS Sicilia, Navig8 Sirius and KSL Xin Yang carrying containers, oil tanker and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 228,483 tonnes comprising 173,424 tonnes of import cargo and 55,059 tonnes of export cargo including 4,063 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 173,424 tonnes includes 81,481 tonnes of coal; 17,062 tonnes of LNG; 12,034 tonnes of soyabean; 6,936 tonnes of palm oil; 10,003 tonnes of chemical and 29,241 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 55,059 tonnes includes 7,103 tonnes of rice and 47,956 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,063 containers comprising of 1,539 containers import and 2,524 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There was one ship namely Deebal carrying LNG sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while three ships namely Josephine Maersk, Aristomenis and SC Brilliant carrying containers and chemical respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, soyabean, chemical, natural gas, petroleum gas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as nineteen vessels viz. PM The Belichick, Da Liang, Han Hui, Yangtze Classic, Mystic Eagle, Mega Benefit, Star Sirius, Popi-S, Shao Shan-5, Orhan, Tiger Summer, Gas Zeus, Kita, Gulf Pear, Analipsi Lady, Gao Cheng-2, NCC Najd, The Black Smith and Songa Diamond carrying containers, project cargo, steel product, coal, soyabean, wheat, rice, chemical, canola, LPG, LNG, crude oil, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were three ships viz. PM The Belichick, Mystic Eagle and Analipsi Lady carrying containers, coal and gas oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Friday.

There are two ships namely APL Antwerp and Safmarine Nyassa carrying containers due to arrive on Saturday.

