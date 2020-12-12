AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P downgrade compounds Sri Lanka's foreign debt worries

COLOMBO: S&P Global Ratings downgraded Sri Lanka by one notch Friday as international credit agencies worried...
AFP 12 Dec 2020

COLOMBO: S&P Global Ratings downgraded Sri Lanka by one notch Friday as international credit agencies worried over the island's ability to service its foreign debt. The New York-based agency said Sri Lanka's existing funding sources did not appear sufficient to cover its debt servicing needs estimated at just over $4.0 billion next year.

"This means that Sri Lanka may need external commercial funding, which can be difficult and costly," the ratings agency said in its latest report on the island.

"We see increasing indications that funding from multilateral or bilateral partners will not be sufficient to cover external financing needs over the next 12 months."

The negative credit report came just two weeks after Fitch cut Sri Lanka's credit score expressing similar fears over Colombo's ability to repay its foreign loans.

Two months ago, Moody's had also downgraded Sri Lanka by two notches, saying Colombo would struggle to secure funding. International agencies have also noted that Sri Lanka's economy was already weak when it went into the coronavirus pandemic which had made revenue generation even more challenging.

S&P said Sri Lanka's budget for 2021 envisaging tax cuts for local industries and individuals would only weaken the government's fiscal position.

"High fiscal deficits and excessive domestic liquidity will put downward pressure on the exchange rate and worsen the risks associated with the government's already-high debt burden," S&P said.

It expected Sri Lanka's economy to shrink by a record 5.3 percent this year. Sri Lanka's junior finance minister Nivard Cabraal expressed hope that investors would not be "distracted" by rating downgrades. Sri Lanka is a close ally of China and is banking on investments from Beijing companies in the new year, according to the 2021 budget unveiled last month.

"It is very likely that investors who have placed trust in Sri Lanka's potential will not be distracted by ill-advised and subjective comments made by hostile external spectators ...," Cabraal said in a statement shortly after the S&P downgrade.

He accused unnamed "biased agencies that are operating under an independent label," of trying to undermine confidence in Sri Lanka's economy after the pro-China government came to power last year.

S&P downgrade compounds Sri Lanka's foreign debt worries

PM briefed about 'positive' developments

Jul-Nov remittances up 27 percent YoY

SPI decreases 0.26 percent WoW

'TREK' launched: PM for exploring untapped potential of ecotourism

Virgin Atlantic's maiden flight lands in Islamabad

EU DisinfoLab report: Pakistan seeks probe into India's propaganda

EU leaders agree climate target, budget after wrangles

Operations of two fertilizer plants allowed by cabinet

FTO takes action against delay in refunds under FASTER

External public debt stands at $77.9 billion: EAD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.