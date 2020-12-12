Govt decides to give major relief to private educational centres

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to provide major relief to private educational institutes including interest-free loans, extending their registration by one year, the deadline for sending admissions to the federal board, and inviting children to schools one day a week.

On the other hand, private educational institutes have demanded to reopen educational institutes on January 11, in any case. The decision was taken on the occasion of a meeting between the delegation of associations representing private educational institutes and Federal Secretary Education Farah Hamid.

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) chairperson Zia Batool was present on the occasion. The delegation that met the federal secretary included All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association president Malik Abrar Hussain, Private Schools Management Association president Raja Arshad Mahmood, National Association of Private Schools (NAPS) president Chaudhry Obaidullah, and Dr Ephraim Satti.

The delegation apprised the federal secretary about the problems faced by the private educational institutes due to coronavirus. The federal secretary assured the delegation that the government was making all possible efforts for the betterment of private educational institutes, and the problems faced due to closure of educational institutes due to coronavirus would be resolved.

She announced to extend the registration of private educational institutes by one year. The federal secretary said a summary had been prepared for providing interest-free loans to small schools, which would enable them to get loans in easy installments.

She said the date for submission of admissions for matriculation and intermediate examinations under the federal board would also be extended, so that no child would be deprived of admission.

The meeting also decided to allow private educational institutes to call on children to school for homework one day a week, which will help in preparation for homework, conducting examinations, and maintaining the educational process.

Talking about the initiatives of the government, Malik Abrar Hussain thanked the Ministry of Education, Federal Secretary Education, and Chairperson PEIRA, and said private educational institutes would extend full cooperation to the government for the development of education. After Jan 10, all educational institutes will be fully reopened as per the government's decision, and no further closure will be accepted.

