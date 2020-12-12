Maryam, Bilawal discuss PDM rally

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra on Friday and discussed matters concerning Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore and resignations of opposition's lawmakers from provincial and national assemblies.

Both also exchanged views on political situation and discussed different options to exert more pressure on the sitting government, sources said. Bilawal who was accompanied by Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed his condolences with Maryam over the death of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar and prayed for her eternal peace.

The sources claimed that Bilawal also discussed future political strategy with Maryam vis-à-vis next phase of PDM struggle. Bilawal also acknowledged Maryam's efforts for mobilizing the people of Lahore for Sunday show.

Earlier, reacting to sealing of a restaurant by local administration, Maryam asked the government not to take revenge from the people for supporting her. She warned that the people would take to streets on Sunday with even more fervour after such actions.

"The people were joking that Imran Khan would go after the hotel owners after targeting those providing chairs and tents, but this turned into a reality," she remarked. She added that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has crossed all the limits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020