AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam, Bilawal discuss PDM rally

Recorder Report 12 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra on Friday and discussed matters concerning Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore and resignations of opposition's lawmakers from provincial and national assemblies.

Both also exchanged views on political situation and discussed different options to exert more pressure on the sitting government, sources said. Bilawal who was accompanied by Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed his condolences with Maryam over the death of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar and prayed for her eternal peace.

The sources claimed that Bilawal also discussed future political strategy with Maryam vis-à-vis next phase of PDM struggle. Bilawal also acknowledged Maryam's efforts for mobilizing the people of Lahore for Sunday show.

Earlier, reacting to sealing of a restaurant by local administration, Maryam asked the government not to take revenge from the people for supporting her. She warned that the people would take to streets on Sunday with even more fervour after such actions.

"The people were joking that Imran Khan would go after the hotel owners after targeting those providing chairs and tents, but this turned into a reality," she remarked. She added that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has crossed all the limits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Maryam, Bilawal discuss PDM rally

PM briefed about 'positive' developments

Jul-Nov remittances up 27 percent YoY

SPI decreases 0.26 percent WoW

'TREK' launched: PM for exploring untapped potential of ecotourism

Virgin Atlantic's maiden flight lands in Islamabad

EU DisinfoLab report: Pakistan seeks probe into India's propaganda

EU leaders agree climate target, budget after wrangles

Operations of two fertilizer plants allowed by cabinet

FTO takes action against delay in refunds under FASTER

External public debt stands at $77.9 billion: EAD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.