Punjab reports 647 fresh corona cases, 19 deaths

LAHORE: The positive rate of coronavirus cases in Punjab remained 3.88 percent, as out of total 16,645 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 647 were tested positive with 19 deaths taking the provincial tally of cases to 125,897 and death figure to 3284.

With recoveries of record 2807 patients the number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 114,647. On the other hand, about 4,791 people were reported as recovered over the last 24 hours across the country taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 379,092.

