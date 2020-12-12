AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
PDWP approves five more uplift schemes

Recorder Report 12 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6341.654 million.

These schemes were approved during a meeting of PDWP, which was chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. Punjab P&D Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees, and `senior representatives of the relevant provincial Departments attended the meeting.

Among the approved development schemes include the establishment of the University of Chakwal at the cost of Rs 1,457.113 million and a mother and child block in a teaching hospital at DG Khan at the cost of Rs. 3,849.108 million. Moreover, Rs 226.133 million was sanction for capacity-building of Environment Protection Agency Punjab for enforcement of environmental standards in Punjab and Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Industrial Estates (IEs) under J&C Programme (Revised PC-II).

The meeting approved the establishment of High Dependency Isolation Units across Punjab at the cost of Rs 800 million. It also approved Rs 9.300 million for a study regarding capacity-building of the DGPR Punjab to counter emerging challenges of electronic and digital media (PC-II).

