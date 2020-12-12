Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
12 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1930.00 2031.00 7712.00 2083.00 16807.00 19740.00 2810.00 1884.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1930.00 2031.00 7712.00 2083.00 16807.00 19740.00 2810.00 1884.50
3-months Buyer 1868.00 2042.00 7729.50 2088.50 16891.00 19676.00 2839.50 1910.00
3-months Seller 1868.00 2042.00 7729.50 2088.50 16891.00 19676.00 2839.50 1910.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 19187.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 19187.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
