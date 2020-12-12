KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 11, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 680,883,525.0 374,345,207.0 27,468,305,551.5 13,874,423,992.0 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,837,607,416.0 (2,699,863,746.0) (862,256,330.0) Local Individuals 21,016,584,642.0 (20,959,727,387.0) 56,857,255.0 Local Corporates 10,907,147,627.0 (10,101,748,552.0) 805,399,075.0 ===============================================================================

