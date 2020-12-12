KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 11, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,448.97 High: 4,469.25 Low: 4,426.68 Net Change: (+) 21.32 Volume ('000): 507,031 Value ('000): 21,897,732 Makt Cap 1,452,253,648,767 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,373.39 NET CH. (+) 37.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,071.73 NET CH. (+) 22.83 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,737.98 NET CH. (-) 27.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,061.62 NET CH. (+) 45.71 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,976.56 NET CH. (+) 75.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-December-2020 ====================================

