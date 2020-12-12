Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
12 Dec 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 11, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,448.97
High: 4,469.25
Low: 4,426.68
Net Change: (+) 21.32
Volume ('000): 507,031
Value ('000): 21,897,732
Makt Cap 1,452,253,648,767
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,373.39
NET CH. (+) 37.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,071.73
NET CH. (+) 22.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,737.98
NET CH. (-) 27.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,061.62
NET CH. (+) 45.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,976.56
NET CH. (+) 75.56
------------------------------------
As on: 11-December-2020
====================================
