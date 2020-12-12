AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 12 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Engro Corporation                14.12.2020      02:30 pm
Faysal Bank                      14.12.2020      11:00 am
System Ltd.                      14.12.2020      05:00 pm
Fauji Foods                      15.12.2020      10:30 am
United Bank                      15.12.2020      03:00 pm
Al-Gazi Tractors                 16.12.2020      05:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd.                 16.12.2020      11:00 am
Asia Insurance                   16.12.2020      02:00 pm
The Searle Co.                   16.12.2020      12:00 pm
AGP Ltd.                         16.12.2020      11:00 am
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim       16.12.2020      11:00 am
Ibrahim Fibres                   17.12.2020      11:00 am
Gillette Pakistan                17.12.2020      11:15 am
Fauji Fertilizer                 18.12.2020      09:30 am
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills           18.12.2020      11:00 am
Habib Bank                       18.12.2020      12:00 pm
Thatta Cement                    23.12.2020      11:00 am
=========================================================

