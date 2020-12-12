KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Engro Corporation 14.12.2020 02:30 pm Faysal Bank 14.12.2020 11:00 am System Ltd. 14.12.2020 05:00 pm Fauji Foods 15.12.2020 10:30 am United Bank 15.12.2020 03:00 pm Al-Gazi Tractors 16.12.2020 05:00 pm Allied Bank Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am Asia Insurance 16.12.2020 02:00 pm The Searle Co. 16.12.2020 12:00 pm AGP Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 16.12.2020 11:00 am Ibrahim Fibres 17.12.2020 11:00 am Gillette Pakistan 17.12.2020 11:15 am Fauji Fertilizer 18.12.2020 09:30 am Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 18.12.2020 11:00 am Habib Bank 18.12.2020 12:00 pm Thatta Cement 23.12.2020 11:00 am =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020