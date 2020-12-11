AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Brent oil may retest resistance at $51.12

  • The surge on Thursday confirms the continuation of the uptrend towards $54.62, the 61.8% projection level of an upward wave C from $35.74.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $51.12 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $51.32-$51.53 range.

The resistance is identified as the 186.4% projection level of an upward wave 3 from $48.40. This wave has briefly pierced above a key level of $50.76. It has a better chance of extending into $51.88-$52.22 range.

On the daily chart, oil is testing a resistance at $51.02.

The surge on Thursday confirms the continuation of the uptrend towards $54.62, the 61.8% projection level of an upward wave C from $35.74.

Based on the strong current momentum, it seems the resistance will not hold for very long. A rise to $51.30 may confirm a valid break.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

