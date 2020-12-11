AVN 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.78%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.72%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 109.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.37%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
HASCOL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HBL 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.61%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.52%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.39%)
OGDC 102.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.04%)
PAEL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
PIBTL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
PIOC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.9%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.61%)
STPL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.7%)
TRG 78.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
UNITY 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By ▲ 36.4 (0.82%)
BR30 22,571 Increased By ▲ 204.41 (0.91%)
KSE100 42,576 Increased By ▲ 269.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,767 Increased By ▲ 94.72 (0.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

  • In aggregate, remittances rose to an unprecedented $11.8 billion during Jul-Nov FY21, 26.9pc higher than the same period last year.
Ali Ahmed Updated 11 Dec 2020

Continuing with the trend, remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis remain above $2 billion mark for the 6th consecutive month.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), workers’ remittances maintained their strong momentum in November, remaining above $2 billion for a record sixth consecutive month. They rose to $2.34 billion, showing an increase of 2.4 percent over the previous month, while compared to the same period last year increased by 28pc.

As per the central bank data during the first five months of FY21, workers’ remittances have reached an unprecedented level of US$ 11.77 billion, 26.9 percent higher than the same period last year.

On average, workers’ remittances have been about half a billion (US$ 499 million) higher in each month of FY21 as compared to the same period last year.

Remittance inflows during the first five months of FY21 have mainly been sourced from Saudi Arabia ($ 3.3 billion), United Arab Emirates ($ 2.4 billion), United Kingdom ($ 1.6 billion) and United States ($ 1.0 billion).

SBP was of the view that this significant growth reflects continued government and SBP efforts to formalize remittances under Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI), growing use of digital channels amid limited international travel, orderly exchange market conditions and improved global economic activity.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan's workers' remittances have managed to post strong growth, back in October home remittances sent by overseas Pakistan amounted to $ 2.3 billion, increasing by 14.1pc compared to October 2019.

Since June the country is receiving over $2 billion in home remittances monthly. In June, remittances amounted to $2.47 billion were arrived, while the country received highest-ever workers' remittances $2.76 billion in July.

Pakistan Remittances SBP WORKERS REMITTANCES

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters