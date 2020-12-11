AVN 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.78%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.72%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 109.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.37%)
EFERT 61.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
EPCL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
HBL 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.61%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.52%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.44%)
OGDC 102.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.04%)
PAEL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
PIBTL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
PIOC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.9%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.61%)
STPL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.7%)
TRG 78.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
UNITY 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By ▲ 37.23 (0.84%)
BR30 22,571 Increased By ▲ 204.41 (0.91%)
KSE100 42,583 Increased By ▲ 277.28 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,773 Increased By ▲ 101.1 (0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nicholls half-century revives New Zealand against Windies

  • Jason Holder at second slip thrust out his right hand to take the ball down low, ending a polished 43 from Young in only his second Test innings.
AFP 11 Dec 2020

WELLINGTON: Henry Nicholls rode his luck to shore up the New Zealand innings at tea on day one of the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington on Friday.

After being sent into bat on a green wicket, New Zealand were 170 for four at the end of the second session with Nicholls on 57 and BJ Watling on 11.

With New Zealand playing without regular cornerstone Kane Williamson, who is on paternity leave, the batsmen struggled initially.

Strong winds, overcast conditions and the verdant wicket put all the elements in the West Indies' favour as Shannon Gabriel and Chemar Holder pinned New Zealand down at 78 for three.

But once the sun emerged and the wind faded, Nicholls and Will Young pulled New Zealand back into the game in a measured 70-run stand for the fourth wicket.

For Nicholls, who had been struggling for form, it was his first half-century in 14 innings, but it was not without its chances.

On 21 he was dropped by Shamarh Brooks, on 29 a top edge for six sailed just out of the reach of Jermaine Blackwood, who had moved several metres in from the boundary, and twice on 47 Dwayne Bravo failed to take regulation chances at first slip.

Gabriel was clearly frustrated with Bravo's first drop but had cause to celebrate in his next over with a ball that moved in then zipped away from Young to catch the edge of the bat.

Jason Holder at second slip thrust out his right hand to take the ball down low, ending a polished 43 from Young in only his second Test innings.

The Basin Reserve wicket offered plenty of pace, bounce and seam movement with Gabriel and Holder at times almost unplayable as they found a good length and moved the ball.

Gabriel, in his 50th Test, took the wickets of Tom Blundell (14) and Ross Taylor (nine) before lunch before Young became his 150th Test dismissal.

Holder and his fellow debutant, wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva, combined to snare their first Test scalp when Tom Latham was caught behind for 27.

wicketkeeper BJ Watling Chemar Holder Henry Nicholls

Nicholls half-century revives New Zealand against Windies

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters